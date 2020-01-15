Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.41. Catalent also posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In other news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Catalent stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 347,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,929. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.69. Catalent has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.