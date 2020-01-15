YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,628.53

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,628.53 and traded as low as $1,610.00. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 shares last traded at $1,620.00, with a volume of 1,889 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.15) target price on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,629.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,627.88. The company has a market cap of $482.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00.

In other YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 news, insider Stephen Goodyear sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.31), for a total value of £29,160 ($38,358.33).

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

