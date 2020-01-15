Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $39.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

YMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Healy bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $2,681,100.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $739,268. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

