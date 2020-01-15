X-CASH Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $7,370.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00057528 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000083 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,605,703,347 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

