WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.81

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.81 and last traded at $68.71, with a volume of 11915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.52.

WNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 23.57%. WNS’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WNS will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WNS by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

