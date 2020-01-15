Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Wize Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:WIZP) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 10,568 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 16,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Wize Pharma Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wize Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. It has in-license rights to purchase, market, sell, and distribute LO2A for the treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES)and other ophthalmological illnesses, including Conjunctivochalasis (CCH) and Sjögren's syndrome (Sjögren's) in the United States, Israel, Ukraine, and China.

