WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.70 and last traded at $76.60, 859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 34,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4822 dividend. This represents a $5.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHS. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.