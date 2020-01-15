WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.70 and last traded at $76.60, 859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 34,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.41.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4822 dividend. This represents a $5.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DHS)
WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.
Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.