WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYND) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYND)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74, 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.