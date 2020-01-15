WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Stock Price Up 1%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.95 and last traded at $66.95, approximately 297 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3582 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL)
WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.
