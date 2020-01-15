WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Stock Price Up 1%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.95 and last traded at $66.95, approximately 297 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3582 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL)

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.