WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Shares Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.29, 8,379 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

