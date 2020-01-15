WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.40, approximately 3,766 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 287,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,746,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,819 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.