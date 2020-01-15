Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.12

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 32477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

WETF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

The company has a market cap of $648.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, President R Jarrett Lilien purchased 18,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 142,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,561,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,452,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 108,502 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.