Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Posts Earnings Results

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 16.58%.

Shares of NYSE WIT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 11,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. Wipro has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.