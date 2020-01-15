Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 34 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.88.

Shares of BA stock opened at $332.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.40 and a 200-day moving average of $354.34. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $319.55 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

