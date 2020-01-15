Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Reduces Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.