Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $538,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,479,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.