Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $106.40 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.59.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

