Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.