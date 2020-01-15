Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Bought by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Winnebago Industries comprises about 2.0% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,390,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,682,000 after acquiring an additional 51,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WGO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. 32,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WGO. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

