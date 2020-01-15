Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

WINA stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.04. 1,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,089. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.46. Winmark has a 1 year low of $152.70 and a 1 year high of $206.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.27.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 289.84%.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.41, for a total transaction of $719,700.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,260,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total value of $991,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,157 shares of company stock worth $2,475,560 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Winmark by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 148,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Winmark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Winmark by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,905,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

