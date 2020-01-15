Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,934 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.51% of Wingstop worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

NASDAQ:WING opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41. Wingstop Inc has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.87.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.