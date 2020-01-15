Wings (WINGS) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Wings token can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Upbit, Gate.io and Bittrex. Wings has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $90,142.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wings has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.04211466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00202141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex, IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Liqui, Upbit, Binance, Livecoin, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

