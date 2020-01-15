Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,847,310.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $76.11.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.41.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

