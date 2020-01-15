William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.94

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 15667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $804.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.15 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 626.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in William Lyon Homes by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in William Lyon Homes by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

