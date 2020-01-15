William Hill (LON:WMH) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a sector performer rating and a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target for the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of William Hill to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of William Hill to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Hill presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 223.58 ($2.94).

Shares of LON WMH opened at GBX 182.90 ($2.41) on Tuesday. William Hill has a twelve month low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 175.66.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

