William Blair Comments on Five Below Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.03. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

FIVE stock opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $95.52 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

