Westpac Banking (ASX:WBC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.26

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.26 and traded as low as $24.52. Westpac Banking shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 5,765,970 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$24.41 and a 200-day moving average of A$27.25.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

The business also recently announced a final dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is 84.43%.

In other news, insider Brian Hartzer 636,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd.

Westpac Banking Company Profile (ASX:WBC)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.