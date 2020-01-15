Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Price Target Increased to C$0.30 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital lowered Western Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

TSE WRG opened at C$0.31 on Tuesday. Western Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$47.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Energy Services will post -0.4276364 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

