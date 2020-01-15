Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Update

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,920,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 13,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $309,431.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,476,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,351 shares of company stock worth $1,757,953. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.