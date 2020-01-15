Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,368.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,528,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 371,971 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,919,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 180,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMC remained flat at $$10.46 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 317,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a current ratio of 709.60. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.18%.

Several research firms have commented on WMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

