Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given a C$8.85 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) received a C$8.85 price target from research analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.48.

WDO stock traded down C$1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.89. 1,912,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.46. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.96 and a 12 month high of C$10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total value of C$95,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,912. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton bought 22,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$44,825.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$56,785.12.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

