Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

