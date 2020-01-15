Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/13/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $115.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

1/7/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2019 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/19/2019 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.08. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Skyworks Solutions Inc alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at $18,672,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $26,941,663. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20,005.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,442,000 after purchasing an additional 932,857 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,347,000 after buying an additional 775,470 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $50,433,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,303,000 after purchasing an additional 625,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $45,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.