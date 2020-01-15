Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $43,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.56.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,409,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,881. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.75. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $249.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

