Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362,281 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial comprises about 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $75,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,024. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

