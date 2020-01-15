Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $113.20 Million Stock Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,948 shares during the period. Aaron’s accounts for about 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $113,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,049,000 after purchasing an additional 733,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Aaron’s by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,425,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,154,000 after purchasing an additional 421,510 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,856,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 451,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after purchasing an additional 227,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 1,664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAN shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $88.00 price target on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 598,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,645. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

