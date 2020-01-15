Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group lowered Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.36.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a one year low of $150.05 and a one year high of $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.66 and its 200-day moving average is $237.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.