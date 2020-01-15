Webster Bank N. A. Makes New Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $70,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $33,411,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $1,842,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

LHX opened at $212.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.71. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

