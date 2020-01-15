Webster Bank N. A. Has $437,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Surevest Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 449,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,323,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $226.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $574.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TH Capital upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

