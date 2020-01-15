Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on W shares. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE:W traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.33. 879,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $151,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,534.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $41,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,460,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,765 over the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

