WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Several other research firms have also commented on WRTBY. ValuEngine upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DNB Markets cut WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of WRTBY stock remained flat at $$2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 179. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

