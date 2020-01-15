Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stake Cut by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109,008 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $128,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.14. 3,779,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,161,052. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.18. The company has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

