Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Purchases 566 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,744. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3131 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.