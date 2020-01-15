Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stake in XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in XPEL by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.88. 9,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XPEL has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $16.27.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.