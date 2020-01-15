Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Short Interest Up 19.1% in December

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,020,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 14,290,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $7,503,516.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4,011.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 908,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,247,000 after acquiring an additional 492,255 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1,477.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 506,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 474,300 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 473,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 285,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 236,370 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. 1,428,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,867. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.