Vodis Pharmaceuticals (CNSX:VP) Trading 11.1% Higher

Vodis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNSX:VP)’s share price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 14,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 717% from the average session volume of 1,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Vodis Pharmaceuticals (CNSX:VP)

Vodis Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as an application stage company for producing medical marijuana. It operates in Canada and the United States. The company is based in Delta, Canada.

