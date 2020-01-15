Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up to $19.70

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.19, but opened at $19.70. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 4,800,941 shares trading hands.

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $2,683,000. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

