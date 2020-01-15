Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up to $19.70

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.19, but opened at $19.70. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 4,800,941 shares trading hands.
VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.12.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.
Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
