VNT Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $341,017.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. VNT Chain has a market cap of $4.00 million and $341,017.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.85 or 0.03413075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00199635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00129482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain launched on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.