VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,334 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. VMware comprises approximately 2.9% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $26,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 65.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in VMware by 8.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VMware by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,781 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,898.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.80. 753,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,247. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.75. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.14.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

