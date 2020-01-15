VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VIVUS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,622. The company has a market cap of $28.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. VIVUS has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Get VIVUS alerts:

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VIVUS will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIVUS stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of VIVUS at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VIVUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.